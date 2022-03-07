3 Bedroom Home in Rocky Mount - $249,900

Home is Conveniently Located to Everything Rocky Mount has to Offer! Centrally located to RT 220. This Lovely, Well Cared for Townhouse is Ready to be YOUR New Home! Home Offers Two Master Suites! Master Suite on Entry Level with Custom Tiled Bathroom (completed 2021) 2nd Master Suite UL with Large Closet and Ensuite and additional 3rd Bedroom and Large Laundry Room. Tile Entryway to Oversized Kitchen with large Breakfast Area. Living & Dining Room W/Gas Fireplace have Sliding Doors (Tinted) leading out to Brand New Beautiful Extra Large Custom Patio W/Privacy (installed 2021). New HVAC System and Thermostat (2021) New Carpet scheduled to be installed this month. New Paint (2022), New Appliances (2022) Security System & New Roof. Come Take a Tour Today and Make this Home Yours.