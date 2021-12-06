3 Bedroom Home in Rocky Mount - $255,000

Very nice home located on a cul-de-sac road in the Town of Rocky Mount. The entry level has a Master Suite, 2 additional bedrooms, family room, kitchen and dining area. The finished lower level offers the laundry area, work room, office or 4th bedroom and a large living/ recreational room! The lower level can be transformed into whatever type of space you need. No carpet in this home! Nice deck off of the kitchen that will be great for cooking out. The lot lays very nicely! The paved driveway goes behind the house and to the garage. This place is convenient to everything Rocky Mount has to offer and is really close to RT220 access. Public water, sewer and trash pickup! Great place to live with Franklin Co taxes and work in Roanoke!