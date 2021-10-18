Immaculate 3Bed/2Bath Brick Ranch, Very Well Maintained. Many Updates throughout, Open Kitchen to Dining Areas, Beautiful Hardwood Floors. Plenty of space to Entertain! Nice Floor Plan, Huge Family Room offers Tray Ceiling, Custom Built-Ins & Fireplace, Tons of Natural Light! Laundry on Main Level. Add'l Finish-able space on Lower Level for Bedroom, Private Office; also Work Room & Plenty of Storage. Outdoor Living Area includes a Large Patio, Mature Landscaping & Usable Yard. Attached Carport & Garage/Workshop. Super Convenient to All Amenities in Rocky Mount!
3 Bedroom Home in Rocky Mount - $279,900
