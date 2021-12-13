3 Bedroom Home in Rocky Mount - $289,900

SUPER LOCATION! Minutes to all area amenities including schools, groceries, pharmacies, hotels, Walmart, Lowe's, and veterinarian clinics. Beautiful brick ranch includes 2 gentle/level lots. Extra lot is wooded which offers privacy and storage shed. Formal living, formal dining, family room w/gas log fireplace. Large master suite w/updated bath, walk in closet. 2 additional bedrooms. Hardwood flooring throughout, luxury vinyl flooring in baths, vinyl flooring in kitchen. Full walk out basement (which could easily be finished) w/fireplace and flue w/woodstove. Other features include walk up attic w/ full attic storage, 2 car carport and lower level garage. Patio, garden space and much, much more.