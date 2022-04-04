3 Bedroom Home in Rocky Mount - $289,900

Great brick home in super convenient location! Split foyer with spacious living room, kitchen and dining area - stone backsplash, refrigerator new in 2021. Wood flooring in living room, kitchen and dining room, tile flooring in bathrooms, carpet in bedrooms and luxury vinyl in family room/rec. room (new in 2020). Masonry brick fireplace with gas logs. Two zone heat pump (upper level new in 2018). Convenient to Roanoke, Rocky Mount and Martinsville! Shentel Cable/High Speed Internet Available.