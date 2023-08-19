Looking for acreage and privacy but convenience to all town amenities, please look no further. This 2 year old, custom built, 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home offers a full unfinished basement and a 26' x 18' garage. Enjoy the 8' x 40' covered front porch and for more privacy, there's a 10' x 15' back porch! The home offers an open family room (with gas, free standing stove) and kitchen with a gas range and LG upscale refrigerator. Easy clean up due to luxury vinyl flooring throughout. The 12' x 14' storage building provides extra storage and also has a 8' x 14' porch and a 9.5' x 20' lean to for even more storage!
3 Bedroom Home in Rocky Mount - $349,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rebecca Ventola was recently named as Franklin County's newest library director. It is something of a homecoming for her after years working i…
Visitors packed into Franklin County Recreation Park in Rocky Mount on Wednesday for the opening of this year’s Franklin County Agricultural F…
The Franklin County Board of Supervisors agreed to allocate an additional $150,000 in funding on Tuesday to post deputies in each school in th…
Are prices headed up or down? Where are the hotspots for buyers and sellers? Find out with these charts and graphs, updated weekly.
Franklin County's annual agriculture fair's opening ceremonies are set for Wednesday afternoon to kick-off the four days of festivities at the…