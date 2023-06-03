Looking for acreage and privacy but convenience to all town amenities, please look no further. This 2 year old, custom built, 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home offers a full unfinished basement and a 26' x 18' garage. Enjoy the 8' x 40' covered front porch and for more privacy, there's a 10' x 15' back porch! The home offers an open family room (with gas, free standing stove) and kitchen with a gas range and LG upscale refrigerator. Easy clean up due to luxury vinyl flooring throughout. The 12' x 14' storage building provides extra storage and also has a 8' x 14' porch and a 9.5' x 20' lean to for even more storage! The purchaser of this property has the option to purchase more acreage which includes frontage on Franklin Street.
3 Bedroom Home in Rocky Mount - $389,500
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Four Pennsylvania residents, including a teenager, died after an SUV towing a rented trailer collided with a tractor-trailer on Interstate 81 …
Photos from Franklin County High School’s 2023 commencement exercises, the school’s 73rd, from C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial…
Roanoke Fire-EMS said that two city residential fires were connecte and the person of interest was 62-year-old Lewis James Lambert Jr., who wa…
“When I was that young, I had a friend much older than I was, and I’ll remember him forever,” Ian England said. “He was an amazing role model …
The Joyous Junque yard sale is set to return June 2 and 3 at Resurrection Catholic Church in Moneta. A wide variety of items are being cleaned…