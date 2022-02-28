Here is the chance to add this home to your next chapter. Whether you are drawn to the combination of seclusion while still maintaining convenience to Rocky Mount and Roanoke or you just fall in love with the well thought our design of this home and manicured garden and grounds. Or maybe, it's the huge amount of storage room and the unfinished lower level that is just waiting to be customized into the space you have dreamed of. Whatever the reason, this home is worth your time to take a tour.
3 Bedroom Home in Rocky Mount - $399,900
-
- Updated
