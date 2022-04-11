 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Rocky Mount - $409,000

  • Updated
**LIKE-NEW HOME** Charming, Remodeled Brick Ranch Home nestled on a Beautiful 7.42 acre Country Setting offering Pond Views, Pergola, Patio, Spacious Deck & Covered Porch to Enjoy the Outdoors! Lovely Custom Kitchen w/Cabinets Galore, Dining Area Open to Living Room, Gleaming Hardwood Floors, HUGE Family Room, Updated Full Baths, Full Unfin Walk-Out Lower. Too Many Great Features to List! Fruit Trees inc: Apple, Pear, Fig; Wildflower Meadow & Formal Veggie Garden, Stocked Pond, Nice Usable Yard! DON'T MISS THIS ONE! SHOWS IMMACULATE! {HVAC 2019, NEW Roof}

