Beautiful secluded home on 5 acres with in-ground salt water pool. Great location between Roanoke and Rocky Mount. Built in 2004, this home features a covered front porch, 1 heat pump replaced in 2018, kitchen remodeled in 2015. Full size pantry added to kitchen in 2021, Partial basement finished for a nice game room in 2021. Deck off of kitchen has a nice view of the pool. Walk out basement to pool/deck. Enjoy quiet evenings in the Gazebo by the pool. New gas logs in Family Room in 2019, second Gas logs are located in the basement. Den/Office on the upper level offers potential for a 4th bedroom.
3 Bedroom Home in Rocky Mount - $449,000
