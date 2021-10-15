3 Bedroom Home in Rocky Mount - $549,900

 Skip to main content
2 Structures currently on the property: 3Bed Home and 24x34 Garage/Workshop. Property sold ''as is,'' sellers to make no repairs, inspections for buyer info only. Great Investment Opportunity! Approximately 31.02 acres in a fast-growing area of Rocky Mount: Commercial or Residential Development Potential, Conveniently located near All Town Amenities. Cable Internet High-speed. Public Water/Sewer connection available. Adjacent acreage also listed in MLS.

