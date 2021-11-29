PRIVATE COUNTRY ESTATE JUST MINUTES TO TOWN COMPLETE WITH ALMOST 54 ACRES, OVERSIZED POOL, POOLHOUSE W/ FULL KITCHEN, 2 DRESSING RMS W/ BATH & SHOWERS, PICNIC PAVILION, TENNIS COURT, FIRE PIT, VOLLEYBALL COURT, BEAUTIFUL STREAM, LONG RD FRONTAGE ON 220, MULTIPLE BUILDING SITES...2 DETACHED GARAGES W/ OVER 2500 SQFT ( 1ST- 3BAY 50X26...10FT HIGH DOORS, 2ND - 42X18...12FT HIGH DOORS & 25X18 SHED, PLUS 25X18 SHED)...HOME OFFERS BEAUTIFUL OPEN LIVING ROOM, SUNROOM, FORMAL DINING, SPACIOUS KITCHEN W/ FP, LOWER REC RM, BR & ADDITIONAL WORK ROOM. ONE OWNER HOME. UPDATES INCL WASHER/DRYER '21, A/C NEW FAN MOTOR '21, SUNROOM '19.
3 Bedroom Home in Rocky Mount - $599,900
