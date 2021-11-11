 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Rocky Mount - $67,000

  • Updated
Great investor potential here. Large lot with room for garden. Very private rear deck. Great one level floor plan. Located in a cul-de-sac for limited traffic.

