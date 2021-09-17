Fantastic setting with mountain views. Totally remodeled and a must see! Beautifully landscaped! Formal living with stone fireplace. Office/bedroom/den, updated Country kitchen with tumble stone counter tops, ceramic tile back splash and large dining area, Butlers pantry, dining room with 3 built-in corner china cabinets, massive master bedroom suite with masonry gas log fireplace, walk-in closet, and double closet, awesome walk-in ceramic tile shower, laundry room/mud room. 7x12 Florida room, 17x32 sunroom/porch with split HVAC. Partial basement with craft room/bedroom. Laundry hookups. Updated plumbing, roof, heat pump (oil backup). Detached 2 car garage with upper level apartment and storage, chicken house, fenced yard, and much, much more!
3 Bedroom Home in Rocky Mount - $675,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
When Kenneth Trusty scratched the Virginia Lottery ticket he’d just bought at 40 West Food Fare, he wasn’t sure if he’d won anything.
The final months of his seven years as chief have been marked by controversy and complaints filed by employees.
- Updated
The school board had earlier decided to have a much less restrictive exemption plan.
- Updated
It was announced on Tuesday that the Boones Mill Apple Festival has been postponed.
Renewable energy company Energix US has scrapped plans to build a solar farm in Westlake, the company told the county this month.
- Updated
Several local residents were in attendance at Monday evening’s Rocky Mount Town Council meeting to ask for assistance curbing the high level o…
- Updated
SONTAG - The 18th annual Southwest Virginia Antique Farm Days returns to the Franklin County Recreation Park Friday and Saturday with a host o…
Enjoy privacy and wild life on almost a whole acre, close to Vinton and Bedford. Almost all of the property is fenced in with mature trees and…
The Family Dollar store at 7255 Booker T. Washington Highway in Wirtz is scheduled to reopen Sept. 16.
Rocky Mount attorney Stephen Maddy said his resignation, effective Thursday, was for personal reasons. Maddy has been called on to give advice on controversial topics in his 7-year tenure, including mask mandates.