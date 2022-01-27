 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Rocky Mount - $75,000

  Updated
GREAT POTENTIAL IN THIS ONE. CLOSE IN PRIVATE SETTING. LOTS OF SUNSHINE ON THOSE COLD MORNINGS. LARGE FAMILY ROOM ON THE SIDE. PRIVATE PATIO IN BACK. NICE FRONT SETTING PORCH. MAIN FLOOR BEDROOM PLUS TWO MORE ON THE UPPER LEVEL.

