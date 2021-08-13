 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Rocky Mount - $750,000

3 Bedroom Home in Rocky Mount - $750,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Rocky Mount - $750,000

Great Investment Opportunity! 47.26 acres in a fast-growing area of Rocky Mount: Commercial or Residential Development Potential, Conveniently located near All Town Amenities. 500+ ft State Road frontage. Cable Internet High-speed. Public Water/Sewer connection available. 2 Structures currently on the property: 3Bed Home and 24x34 Garage/Workshop. {Property listed in MLS as Residential, Farm, Land, and Commercial} 2015 Appraisal $865,000 available upon request.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics