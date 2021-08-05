 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Rocky Mount - $79,900

  Updated
3Bed/2Bath Home near Town & All Amenities! 0.73 acre Country Setting. Enjoy Main Level Living & Open Floor Plan. Home needs TLC, Sold ''as-is''. Great Opportunity to Custom Your Own Updates! Laminate & Vinyl Floors, No Carpet! Nice Lot, Usable Back Yard, Garden space, (2)Storage Sheds convey. Property & All Structures sold ''as-is''.

