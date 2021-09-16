 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Rocky Mount - $79,900

3 Bedroom Home in Rocky Mount - $79,900

3 Bedroom Home in Rocky Mount - $79,900

**Great Investment Opportunity!** 3Bed/1Bath Home, Convenient Location & near All Amenities in the Town of Rocky Mount! Enjoy Main Level Living, Spacious Country Kitchen, Large Family Room & Den. Nice, Level Usable Yard & Garden space. Sold ''as-is''.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics