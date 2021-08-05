3 Bedroom Home in Rocky Mount - $95,000

Affordable fixer-upper can be starter or investment property in quiet Coles Creek on almost a half acre lot. Ranch style home with 3 bedrooms, eat-in kitchen, living room and one full bath. Hardwood floors throughout with vinyl in the kitchen. Desirable level lot and shed in back for extra storage. Put your finishing touches on this great property along the Blue Ridge Mountains and make it your own. So much potential. Great fixer price. All information deemed reliable but should be verified by purchaser and/or purchaser's agent.