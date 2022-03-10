 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Rocky Mount - $99,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Rocky Mount - $99,000

10.6 acres with long road frontage, home, 24x20 metal shop, and shed. Great opportunity to have a nice private property only minutes to Route 220. Roughly 1 acre of land for a yard. Home will not qualify for government loan. Remodeling was started however, was not finished.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

BFMS ON THE DIAMOND

BFMS ON THE DIAMOND

Benjamin Franklin Middle School's baseball team falls to Northside Middle School, 10-5, in a Roanoke Valley Middle School contest, the 2022 se…

BFMS softball opens season with win

ROANOKE—Benjamin Franklin Middle School’s softball team opened its season last Thursday with a 10-2 victory over Roanoke Valley Middle School …