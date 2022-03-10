10.6 acres with long road frontage, home, 24x20 metal shop, and shed. Great opportunity to have a nice private property only minutes to Route 220. Roughly 1 acre of land for a yard. Home will not qualify for government loan. Remodeling was started however, was not finished.
3 Bedroom Home in Rocky Mount - $99,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home and Crematory is expanding into Rocky Mount. The Roanoke business will be opening a second location at 195 Maple Av…
A house fire that erupted Saturday afternoon in the Hardy area of Franklin County displaced its residents and injured one.
Owner Glen Thomas and his wife Teresa purchased the 160-acre farm in 2018 and spent the first two years just clearing the land near Timber Ridge Road off U.S. 221.
While the weather was dreary on the afternoon of Feb. 22, spirits were bright for National School Bus Driver Appreciation Day. About 70 volunt…
Molly Hunter has joined the staff of The Franklin News-Post and The Roanoke Times as a reporter.
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C.—Maggie McCray tossed a no-hit shutout Sunday as Ferrum College completed a doubleheader softball sweep of Methodist (N.C.) …
Benjamin Franklin Middle School's baseball team falls to Northside Middle School, 10-5, in a Roanoke Valley Middle School contest, the 2022 se…
ROANOKE—Benjamin Franklin Middle School’s softball team opened its season last Thursday with a 10-2 victory over Roanoke Valley Middle School …
KODAK, Tenn. - Ferrum College completed a two-day, three-game non-conference baseball series with Covenant (Ga.) College Saturday, by splittin…
Franklin County Public Schools has started a partnership with Ferrum College to provide the division with college students to fill temporary s…