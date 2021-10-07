3 Bedroom Home in Sandy Level - $60,000

HUD home being sold ''AS IS'' Case #541-802480. UI- No government financing. All offers to be submitted at www.HudHomeStore.com. Additional info including PCR attached. Property managed by RaineCompany.com. Great project home that needs some work but will make a great spacious home. Detached two car garage. Sitting on 1.47 acre. Nice country property! Schools are in Pittsylvania Co.