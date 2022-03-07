3 Bedroom Home in Union Hall - $425,000

Beautiful chalet style home located on SML. This home has an open floor plan featuring a large Living Room with fireplace, open Kitchen with work space, upgraded appliances and gas stove. Separate Dining Area, 2 bedrooms and bath on the main level. Master Bedroom Suite with full bathroom and loft area upstairs with high speed internet for the remote worker. Many upgrades including heat pump and wrap-around Front Deck perfect for entertaining! This home is located within walking distance of the private community docks, picnic area and boat ramp, and includes a deep water deeded boat slip. Two neighboring lots also available, including a covered slip with lift and another deepwater slip. These additional lots provide the ideal protected wooded view and dock space. This house is a must see!