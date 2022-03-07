Beautiful chalet style home located on SML. This home has an open floor plan featuring a large Living Room with fireplace, open Kitchen with work space, upgraded appliances and gas stove. Separate Dining Area, 2 bedrooms and bath on the main level. Master Bedroom Suite with full bathroom and loft area upstairs with high speed internet for the remote worker. Many upgrades including heat pump and wrap-around Front Deck perfect for entertaining! This home is located within walking distance of the private community docks, picnic area and boat ramp, and includes a deep water deeded boat slip. Two neighboring lots also available, including a covered slip with lift and another deepwater slip. These additional lots provide the ideal protected wooded view and dock space. This house is a must see!
3 Bedroom Home in Union Hall - $425,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles will return to serving walk-in customers five days a week, beginning on Wednesday, but also will continue to offer appointments to those who prefer them.
A Smith Mountain Lake group is looking into the former Grand Home Furnishings building in Westlake as a possible future site for a long discus…
A jury trial for Thomas "T.J" Robertson and Jacob Fracker is scheduled to start April 4.
While the weather was dreary on the afternoon of Feb. 22, spirits were bright for National School Bus Driver Appreciation Day. About 70 volunt…
Benjamin Franklin Middle School opens its spring 2022 athletics season Thursday.
Regina Stanley's lawsuit against the town claims that former police chief Ken Criner created a hostile workplace.
Benjamin Franklin Middle School second baseman Eli Blankenship places a tag on a Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy player during Monday's …
Eli Foutz, a Franklin County junior, and Haven Mullins, an Eagles sophomore, have earned all-district laurels in boys basketball in the Blue R…
VIRGINIA BEACH—Franklin County standout distance runner Nathan Atchue had captured the Class 6 state indoor track and field championship in th…
SOUTH BOSTON — When spectators arrive at South Boston Speedway for SoBo Drifts presented by Barlow’s Tire on Saturday, one of the participants…