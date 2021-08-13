3 Bedroom Home in Union Hall - $559,000

Stop the car! You have just found the WATER FRONT home that's calling you to have fun and relax, and includes a nearly level .67 acre lot. This well-loved home with 3BR/3BA's plus wrap around deck, also features a lower level screened in porch which opens onto a terrace and a partly tree'd and gently sloping yard that leads to the water. The covered dock includes a lift as well as parking for a ski-doo. Back inside, enjoy the great room featuring pergo laminated flooring, beautiful stone fireplace and vaulted ceiling. Kitchen is functional U-shape with many wood cabinets and some newer appliances. Spacious main-level master suite has beautifully upgraded master bath and large walk-in closet. Lower level includes: rec room, craft room or office, utility room, screened-in porch, and lots of easy access storage!