Stop the car! You have just found the WATER FRONT home that's calling you to have fun and relax, and includes a nearly level .67 acre lot. This well-loved home with 3BR/3BA's plus wrap around deck, also features a lower level screened in porch which opens onto a terrace and a partly tree'd and gently sloping yard that leads to the water. The covered dock includes a lift as well as parking for a ski-doo. Back inside, enjoy the great room featuring pergo laminated flooring, beautiful stone fireplace and vaulted ceiling. Kitchen is functional U-shape with many wood cabinets and some newer appliances. Spacious main-level master suite has beautifully upgraded master bath and large walk-in closet. Lower level includes: rec room, craft room or office, utility room, screened-in porch, and lots of easy access storage!
3 Bedroom Home in Union Hall - $559,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Harbor Freight Tools, based in Calabasas, Calif., has opened its new store in Rocky Mount in the former Peebles/Gordmans location in the Marke…
- Updated
Friday, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported approximately 13 new COVID cases in Franklin County.
- Updated
Proof will not be required for those who claim a religious or medical exemption, according to discussion at the Monday meeting.
- Updated
A great house situated on 1.72 acres. Home is in need of some TLC. This ranch has 3 bedrooms, living room, eat-in kitchen with door to large d…
- Updated
A new TikTok trend has people freezing honey — and it’s leaving some experts concerned.
The Rocky Mount Town Council was given a first look a new town logo at its Monday meeting. Members were able to see the final results of a yea…
Public water has seen a slow but steady growth into Franklin County in recent years with the help of the Western Virginia Water Authority. Now…
- Updated
Franklin County prepares for today's first day of school by loading a pair of buses with school supplies that will be given to needy county el…
- Updated
Lil Lady, domestic short hair
- Updated
Fork Mountain Quilting will open a specialty quilt shop in Rocky Mount on Saturday. Fork Mountain Quilting will offer supplies, materials, and…