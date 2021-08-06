3 Bedroom Home in Union Hall - $625,000

Amazing views, great location, and NO POA! Come check out this completely renovated, custom home. Everything has been updated within the last 3 years. New siding, new roof, new HVAC, all new windows, new deeded party deck with 2 boat lifts and storage! Finished basement with kitchenette, stainless steel appliances and many great upgrades in the main level kitchen. With a 3rd bedroom in the loft, and a potential 4th bedroom on the lower level, you'll have enough room to spread out and relax. New deck with walkway leading to both levels of the party deck. Come check out this home, and you will see how truly unique it is!Pleas make sure doors are all locked after showing.