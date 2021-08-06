 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Union Hall - $625,000

3 Bedroom Home in Union Hall - $625,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Union Hall - $625,000

Amazing views, great location, and NO POA! Come check out this completely renovated, custom home. Everything has been updated within the last 3 years. New siding, new roof, new HVAC, all new windows, new deeded party deck with 2 boat lifts and storage! Finished basement with kitchenette, stainless steel appliances and many great upgrades in the main level kitchen. With a 3rd bedroom in the loft, and a potential 4th bedroom on the lower level, you'll have enough room to spread out and relax. New deck with walkway leading to both levels of the party deck. Come check out this home, and you will see how truly unique it is!Pleas make sure doors are all locked after showing.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

4 Bedroom Home in Bassett - $144,900

4 Bedroom Home in Bassett - $144,900

  • Updated

Welcome to 279 Ridgewood Road! This charming home in Bassett, Virginia looks cute as a button from the street and has a traditional floor plan…

4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $162,500

4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $162,500

  • Updated

Large 2 story home in Roanoke City! Home offers 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Fenced-in yard with large covered front porch. New roof 2019, gut…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics