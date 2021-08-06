Amazing views, great location, and NO POA! Come check out this completely renovated, custom home. Everything has been updated within the last 3 years. New siding, new roof, new HVAC, all new windows, new deeded party deck with 2 boat lifts and storage! Finished basement with kitchenette, stainless steel appliances and many great upgrades in the main level kitchen. With a 3rd bedroom in the loft, and a potential 4th bedroom on the lower level, you'll have enough room to spread out and relax. New deck with walkway leading to both levels of the party deck. Come check out this home, and you will see how truly unique it is!Pleas make sure doors are all locked after showing.
3 Bedroom Home in Union Hall - $625,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A great house situated on 1.72 acres. Home is in need of some TLC. This ranch has 3 bedrooms, living room, eat-in kitchen with door to large d…
- Updated
Welcome to 279 Ridgewood Road! This charming home in Bassett, Virginia looks cute as a button from the street and has a traditional floor plan…
- Updated
Fishing has been fair the past month.
This home is Gorgeous! Custom Master bathroom, Laundry room, 15,000 water treatment setup for filtered water, corian countertops and more. Thi…
- Updated
Large 2 story home in Roanoke City! Home offers 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Fenced-in yard with large covered front porch. New roof 2019, gut…
- Updated
Documents filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia offer no details about what the proposed deal might entail.
- Updated
Monkey, domestic medium hair
**Picturesque 19.48 acres offering a Beautiful Mountain View & Private Lake!** Bring your Fishing pole & Enjoy this Gorgeous Country S…
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the Rocky Mount Police Department each will host National Night Out events Tuesday evening.
- Updated
The board heard criticism from two of its own members that public comment wasn't permitted at Monday's full-to-capacity special meeting.