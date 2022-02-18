 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Union Hall - $739,950

Charming 3 BR, 2 BA Ranch style waterfront home w/109 ft of lakefront on 2 beautiful lots. The Entry/L features an open floor plan, new paint & Vinyl Plank flooring throughout home, replacement vinyl windows, 2 BR, 1 BA, kitchen w/granite C/tops w/island breakfast bar, dining area, living room, 10X20 sunroom, expansive covered deck (12X70) & front porch, & 2 car garage. Lower/L includes the family room, BA, Master BR, game room, laundry room, garage w/workshop, & spacious covered patio (12X60). Detached 2 car garage w/workshop, central vac, gardening shed or playhouse, gazebo, gentle slope to 2 slip boat dock, & 110 ft. of WF.

