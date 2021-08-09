3 Bedroom Home in Union Hall - $749,900

Fabulous is the word for this beautiful lake home! A frame home with generous Living area and tall vaulted ceilings abounding with glass and lots of natural lighting adorn the main level of this home. Galley style kitchen opens up into the Great room. Great room has a corner woodburning fireplace unit and large patio doors which open up to the full waterfront view decking. Main level also offers a bedroom ( decorated as sitting room) and full bath. Upstairs features a loft room ( could easily be a bedroom), full bedroom and full bath. Lower level offers cedar planked walls in the Great room with bedroom, full bathroom and utility room area. This level has a fabulous waterfront decking area nestled in the trees overlooking the waterfront and dock area. There is a view point sitting area mid