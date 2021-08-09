Fabulous is the word for this beautiful lake home! A frame home with generous Living area and tall vaulted ceilings abounding with glass and lots of natural lighting adorn the main level of this home. Galley style kitchen opens up into the Great room. Great room has a corner woodburning fireplace unit and large patio doors which open up to the full waterfront view decking. Main level also offers a bedroom ( decorated as sitting room) and full bath. Upstairs features a loft room ( could easily be a bedroom), full bedroom and full bath. Lower level offers cedar planked walls in the Great room with bedroom, full bathroom and utility room area. This level has a fabulous waterfront decking area nestled in the trees overlooking the waterfront and dock area. There is a view point sitting area mid
3 Bedroom Home in Union Hall - $749,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A great house situated on 1.72 acres. Home is in need of some TLC. This ranch has 3 bedrooms, living room, eat-in kitchen with door to large d…
- Updated
Fork Mountain Quilting will open a specialty quilt shop in Rocky Mount on Saturday. Fork Mountain Quilting will offer supplies, materials, and…
Harbor Freight Tools, based in Calabasas, Calif., has opened its new store in Rocky Mount in the former Peebles/Gordmans location in the Marke…
- Updated
Fishing has been fair the past month.
- Updated
Documents filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia offer no details about what the proposed deal might entail.
- Updated
Lil Lady, domestic short hair
- Updated
A new TikTok trend has people freezing honey — and it’s leaving some experts concerned.
- Updated
Friday, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported approximately 13 new COVID cases in Franklin County.
- Updated
Welcome to this sweet and cozy updated home conveniently located to shopping and restaurants! Home has lots of updates including new kitchen a…
- Updated
Before he started the Trump Store and decried Democrats and liberals as "evil," Franklin County Speedway owner Donald "Whitey" Taylor spent decades annoying local government officials with his publicity stunts. “The fact that it’s controversial is the only reason I like doing it,” he said.