3 Bedroom Home in Union Hall - $999,000

Awesome GENTLE lot with extraordinary wide water view. Immaculate 3 bedrooms, plus office, 3 full baths, great room with gas fireplace, rec room with fireplace in basement, workshop, boat dock with jet ski lift, storage, irrigation system & offsite drainfield. A must see!! This won't last long!! Virtual Tour coming soon.

