 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Vinton - $144,950

3 Bedroom Home in Vinton - $144,950

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Vinton - $144,950

Are you looking to be in Roanoke county and just can't seem to find what you are looking for? Well.... Look no further!!This 3 bedroom home is perfect and priced to sell! Updated kitchen, nice size bedrooms, private backyard, 2 car attached garage and much more. The seller will pay $5000.00 towards buyers closing cost and the first year of flood insurance.Taxes and sqft are estimated and the buyer should verify. Flood insurance required

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics