3 Bedroom Home in Vinton - $144,950

Are you looking to be in Roanoke county and just can't seem to find what you are looking for? Well.... Look no further!!This 3 bedroom home is perfect and priced to sell! Updated kitchen, nice size bedrooms, private backyard, 2 car attached garage and much more. The seller will pay $5000.00 towards buyers closing cost and the first year of flood insurance.Taxes and sqft are estimated and the buyer should verify. Flood insurance required