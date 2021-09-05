 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Vinton - $159,950

  • Updated
Outstanding Remodeled home located in Downtown Vinton.- first floor laundry room - replacement windows, metal roof just painted. Upstairs master has a full bath,2 additional bedrooms with another full bath plus 1/2 bath on entry level. Nice home for a growing family. Paved parking in back of home off the alley.

