3 Bedroom Home in Vinton - $169,950

  • Updated
Spacious ranch with a large addition on the back of the home. Upstairs features two bedrooms, a full bath, living room and a large, open eat-in kitchen overlooking the family room. The addition features a roomy family area with vaulted ceilings and a wet bar. Great for entertaining friends and family. Additional bedroom downstairs as well as a full bathroom with garden tiled, step-in bathtub. Original home sits on crawl-space while the addition is on a slab. Property is sold AS-IS. Inspections are welcome for buyer's purposes. $1,000.00 repair credit offered at closing.

