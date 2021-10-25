3 Bedroom Home in Vinton - $174,950

Just Listed! Move in ready doll house that reflects pride and joy of ownership. Through the years this home has been updated, all awhile being careful to keep to its original character. With that said, if you are a collector of craftsman's work or antiques,here is your showcase on a smaller scale.This 1 1/2 story brick home has just under 1200 sq ft which includes 3 Bedrooms 1 Bath, Formal Dining Room, Main Level Laundry ,Masonry Fireplace, Covered Front Porch, Large Rear Deck, Fenced Yard and Garage. Some of the past updates include electrical system, furnace , bath and windows. Recent updates are deck 2011, roof 2016, air conditioning unit 2020 , fresh paint, new dishwasher, toilet and the list keeps going. All the conveniences of Vinton within walking distance and on a quiet street.