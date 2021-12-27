 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Vinton - $179,950

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Vinton - $179,950

Spacious ranch with a large addition on the back of the home. Upstairs features two bedrooms, a full bath, living room and a large, open eat-in kitchen overlooking the family room. The addition features a roomy family area with vaulted ceilings and a wet bar. Great for entertaining friends and family. Additional bedroom downstairs as well as a full bathroom with garden tiled, step-in bathtub. Original home sits on crawl-space while the addition is on a slab. Property is sold AS-IS. Inspections are welcome for buyer's purposes.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

VDOT tackles slew of projects

VDOT tackles slew of projects

The Virginia Department of Transportation has scheduled the following work or noted changes in traffic patterns for the upcoming week.

5 Bedroom Home in Wirtz - $349,000

5 Bedroom Home in Wirtz - $349,000

Are you ready to own a piece of history? Maple Lane Farm is ready to welcome your family, to make many new memories, as the current family has…