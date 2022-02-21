3 Bedroom Home in Vinton - $184,950

Updated Ranch in Great county school district, this home boasts over 1400 sq feet of finished living space. Included are 3 bedrooms, 1 bath and great room on main level. Lower level features over sized family room with fireplace, sliding glass doors to back yard, laundry and storage galore. Recent updates include fresh neutral paint, new carpets, laminate floors, stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans and updated bath. This home is walking distance to Herman L Horn elementary school, Vinyard park and downtown Vinton for your convenience.