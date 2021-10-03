3 Bedroom Home in Vinton - $189,900

You will be amazed a the size of this home. Appears small outside, but has a large addition on the rear of the home. As you walk in through the side entrance, you find an impressive Great room with wet bar, tall vaulted ceilings and lots of entertaining room. This level also provides a bedroom, full bath with step in garden tiled tub/ shower and laundry/ mechanical room. Walk upstairs into a eat in kitchen, living room, 2 additional bedrooms and a full bath. Decking and storage buildings need to be removed from the property, but owner is selling home in as is condition. Seller disclosed a portion of the carport may be located on the town of Vinton easement... this is also in as is condition. Seller to do no repairs. Buyer may inspect for their purposes. HVAC and heating source is unknown.