3 Bedroom Home in Vinton - $209,950

Don't miss the opportunity to get this one-of-a-kind charm in the heart of Vinton. Get all the character of the early 1900's with the updates of a recently redone home. Granite countertops, remodeled bathrooms, refinished hardwoods, high ceilings, and the kind of wood staircases you rarely see anymore! This home has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths including a master suite with a large walk-in closet! Walking distance to all of Vinton's new restaurants and the brewery plus much much more!