 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Vinton - $224,950

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Vinton - $224,950

SOLID BRICK RANCH NESTLED ON 1.54 ACRES NEAR WILLIAM BYRD. THE HOME HAS THREE BEDROOMS, ONE BATH. SINGLE CAR ATTACHED GARAGE, PLUS DOUBLE CAR DETACHED GARAGE. ENCLOSED BREEZEWAY IS HEATED WITH GAS HEATER. PROPANE TANK IS RENTED. HARDWOOD FLOORS UNDER THE CARPET. PROPERTY IS BEING SOLD ''AS IS'', WITH NO REPAIRS BY THE SELLER.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular