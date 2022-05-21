 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Vinton - $229,900

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Vinton - $229,900

Gorgeous ''New'' quality built Craftsman Style, one level living home! Open floor plan features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, Great Room w/cathedral ceiling/ceiling fan/transoms, eat-in kitchen w/multitude of cabinets & pantry, Master Suite w/coffered ceiling & ceiling fan; abundant natural light throughout; stackable washer/dryer hookup; luxury vinyl plank flooring & carpeting; rear patio; covered front porch & entry. Maintenance free, 30 year Arch shingles, level lot, concrete drive, quiet & convenient to I-81, downtown & all amenities - A MUST SEE!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ferrum College graduates first nursing students

Ferrum College graduates first nursing students

Shalita Armstrong: “Ferrum was a local option versus online. I wanted to attend a college where if I needed help in person, it would be available. I’m so glad I made this choice,” she said.