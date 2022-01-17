 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Vinton - $234,950

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Vinton - $234,950

Outstanding home located on a corner lot features refinished hardwood floors, Living room, dining room, remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, tile floor, nest thermostat, updated baths, 3 bedrooms, family room with masonry fireplace. Fresh paint! Nice large deck perfect for entertaining, beautiful backyard with retaining walls, landscaping, and storage sheds.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cooper captures top honors at VMI

Cooper captures top honors at VMI

LEXINGTON - Franklin County senior Kylie Cooper claimed first-place laurels in the girls 1,000-meter run in Saturday’s East Coast Elite indoor…