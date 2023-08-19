BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION in the heart of Vinton. on quiet, dead end street. 3 bedroom, 2 bath. Beautiful kitchen with granite countertops, all floors laminate with front porch sitting available. Large deck to view the very private back yard connecting to the Vinyard Park. No homes behind this property.
3 Bedroom Home in Vinton - $279,900
