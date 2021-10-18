 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Vinton - $289,950

  • Updated
Beautifully updated Patio style home with NO HOA fees. Move in ready master bedroom on main level, large great room with gas log fireplace & Florida room, 9 ft ceilings, 2 car attached garage. Zoned HVAC only 3 years old, New flooring on the entry level and bathrooms.

