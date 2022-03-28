 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Vinton - $319,950

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Vinton - $319,950

Well maintained larger than normal Spilt Foyer Home, 3 Bedrooms, 2 full & 1 Half bathrooms, Kitchen comes with a brand new granite counter top and island with prep sink. Nice hardwood floors Open Living Area w/ Cathedral Ceiling. Lower Level has Family Room & Office, over sized 2 car car garage. The ADDITIONAL Detached Garage (27 x25'')provides 675 Sq. Ft DREAM Workshop space Has Window A/C and Cable!! This home also comes with fully automatic Gas generator so you will be never be out of power.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Speedway cancels Saturday matinee

Speedway cancels Saturday matinee

CALLAWAY - Saturday's race at Franklin County Speedway has been canceled because of expected low temperatures and high winds, track officials …

BOYS OUTDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

BOYS OUTDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

Members of Franklin County’s boys outdoor track and field team are front row, from left: Michael Arthur, Thurston Krulikowski, Anthony Weaver,…