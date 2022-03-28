3 Bedroom Home in Vinton - $319,950

Well maintained larger than normal Spilt Foyer Home, 3 Bedrooms, 2 full & 1 Half bathrooms, Kitchen comes with a brand new granite counter top and island with prep sink. Nice hardwood floors Open Living Area w/ Cathedral Ceiling. Lower Level has Family Room & Office, over sized 2 car car garage. The ADDITIONAL Detached Garage (27 x25'')provides 675 Sq. Ft DREAM Workshop space Has Window A/C and Cable!! This home also comes with fully automatic Gas generator so you will be never be out of power.