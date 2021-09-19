3 Bedroom Home in Vinton - $324,950

Charming Lake Home nestled on two lots with 3.75 Acres & 500+/- Feet of Shoreline. ATV Path and Canoe Launch Area! Great location for Kayaking, Fishing, Boating, Skiing & more. Renovated including new kitchen cabinets & appliances, paint & updated HVAC. Hardwood Floors, Adorable Tiled Bathroom, Family Room with Brick Fireplace, Unfinished Area in the lower level. Fenced Yard & Plenty of Room for Garden Space. Privately located at the end of a cul-de-sac. Very Convenient to Roanoke. Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity! Relax & Enjoy Life Living on Little Paradise LN.