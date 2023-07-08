Proposed new construction on 1.08 acre in Bedford County. Conveniently located to RT 24, Roanoke, Bedford, Smith Mountain Lake and Lynchburg. One level and open concept living with attached 24 x 24 unheated two car garage. Easy care LVP flooring, granite/quartz countertops and white shaker style cabinets. Screened in porch as well as two covered porches. Breathtaking sunrise and sunset views all in lovely Bedford County Va.
3 Bedroom Home in Vinton - $365,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The AAF Tank Museum — a giant space filled with war relics — is shutting down after two decades in Blairs, just outside of the city limits of …
GenX contamination in the Roanoke River, which feeds the lake, likely came from a company about 40 miles upstream.
Christopher Illes Csorba, 33, of Roanoke was found dead in the Hardy area of the Roanoke River.
Kyle J. Simino, of Wirtz, was not wearing his seat belt and died at the scene of the crash on Old Franklin Turnpike (Route 40), east of Novelty Road.
Franklin Memorial Park launches survey of customers’ needs and lot ownership