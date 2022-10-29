 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Vinton - $399,000

3 Bedroom Home in Vinton - $399,000

QUALITY BUILT, NEW CONSTRUCTION CONVENIENTLY LOCATED IN VINTON. 3 BEDROOM, 3 BATH WITH OPEN FLOORPLAN WITH A PLEASING KITCHEN, QUARTZ COUNTERTOPS, STAINLESS APPLIANCES , BACKSPLASH, GAS LOG FIREPLACE , TREX DECK. HINGED PATIO DOOR TO DECK. lOWER LEVEL WITH FAMILY ROOM, LAUNDRY ROOM WITH LAUNDRY SINK, AN APPEALING PATIO .WITH HINGED GLASS DOOR. ANDERSON WINDOWS THOUGHOUT . . ROANOKE COUNTY SCHOOLS. NICELY APPOINTED, A MUST SEE!

