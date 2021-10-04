 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Vinton - $459,900

3 Bedroom Home in Vinton - $459,900

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Vinton - $459,900

Custom built home on one of the best lots in Afton's Meadow. Beautiful home with lots of upgrades on a beautiful lot over looking a private lake. Main level living includes split bedroom layout with master bedroom and bath having dream features including heated tile floor, separate shower, and jet tub. Security a bonus with access to floodlight features from master bedroom. All bedrooms offer walk in closets. Living room has rock gas log fireplace with windows allowing a gorgeous view of lake. Two other bedrooms share second bath. The kitchen boasts custom cabinets with granite countertops and a raised dishwasher. Dining room to accommodate a large family. Laundry room connects to 27'x27' 2 bay garage. Large room finished in basement for recreational use as well as a sauna and bathroom.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
HOMECOMING HONORS
Latest Headlines

HOMECOMING HONORS

  • Updated

Franklin County High School Homecoming King, Homecoming Queen, Mr. Football and Miss Cheerleader for the 2021-2022 school year are chosen at h…

2 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $95,000

2 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $95,000

Cute and Affordable Home on corner lot! Hardwood floors! Huge yard and is fenced in for dogs. Dogs can access from doggy door in basement. Rep…

3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $245,000

3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $245,000

  • Updated

Convenient Location in the 24014 zip code! Enjoy the charm of country farmhouse style living within minutes and easy access to schools, church…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics