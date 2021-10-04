3 Bedroom Home in Vinton - $459,900

Custom built home on one of the best lots in Afton's Meadow. Beautiful home with lots of upgrades on a beautiful lot over looking a private lake. Main level living includes split bedroom layout with master bedroom and bath having dream features including heated tile floor, separate shower, and jet tub. Security a bonus with access to floodlight features from master bedroom. All bedrooms offer walk in closets. Living room has rock gas log fireplace with windows allowing a gorgeous view of lake. Two other bedrooms share second bath. The kitchen boasts custom cabinets with granite countertops and a raised dishwasher. Dining room to accommodate a large family. Laundry room connects to 27'x27' 2 bay garage. Large room finished in basement for recreational use as well as a sauna and bathroom.