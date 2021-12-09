 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Vinton - $94,950

3 Bedroom Home in Vinton - $94,950

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Vinton - $94,950

Investor opportunity. 3 bedroom home originally built in 1900 in nice neighborhood in the heart of Vinton near Macados with lots of potential. Will need extensive repairs/renovation. New roof and electric redone 2021.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Old Virginia Christmas returns
Local News

Old Virginia Christmas returns

  • Updated

Booker T. Washington National Monument’s annual Old Virginia Christmas program is returning this weekend. The event will be Dec. 4 from 11 a.m…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics