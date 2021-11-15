 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Vinton - $99,000

Investor opportunity. 3 bedroom home originally built in 1900 in nice neighborhood in the heart of Vinton near Macados with lots of potential. Will need extensive repairs/renovation. New roof and electric redone 2021.

