Brand New 1400 Square Feet 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home Sitting on 2.94 Acres. The Home is Currently Under Construction and will be completed in 45 Days. The Home is only 15 minutes from a public boat launch at Smith Mountain Lake and it is only 20 Minutes from Bridgewater Plaza and 20 to 25 Minutes to Downtown Roanoke. This Home comes with an extra lot that has already been perked for a 3 Bedroom Septic. Give me a Call if you would like to see this property before its Gone!!
3 Bedroom Home in Wirtz - $339,900
