3 Bedroom Home in Wirtz - $399,900

Reduced! Beautiful updated 3 BR 3 BA Ranch style lakefront home. E/Level features an open floor plan, updated kitchen w/SS appliances, gas stove, granite C/Tops, breakfast w/2 seats, HW floors throughout most of E/Level, living Room w/gas FP, Dining Area, guest BA, Guest BR or Office, expansive master suite, huge walk-in closet, gorgeous updated master BA, double sinks, launder room, extra room with another sink, & a spacious deck, front porch for relaxing, & a new side deck off the kitchen. L/Level features the family room, gas FP, BR w/ office, full BA, 2nd laundry room, 2 car oversized garage, & a deck. 2nd Driveway that leads to the lake w/ AEP approved floater. Beautiful landscaping. Minutes to area amenities & Westlake. Floater dock is perfect for Kayaks, Canoes, & Paddleboard

Franklin County reschedules Salem games

Franklin County's varsity and junior varsity football teams have rescheduled their non-district games against Salem which were postponed last week because of COVID 19 issues at the high school.

FCHS (0-1), which is scheduled to return to action Friday in Lynchburg against Class 4 state semifinalist Liberty Christian Academy, plays Salem, the reigning Class 4 state champion, Tuesday, Oct. 19 at Salem Stadium-Willis White Field.

Kickoff is 7 p.m.

This gives the Eagles three games in eight days, starting with their Blue Ridge District home opener Friday, Oct. 15 against William Byrd and ending with a visit to league foe and Class 5 state semifinalist William Fleming on Friday, Oct. 22.

This marks FCHS's third Tuesday night game in program history and the Eagles are 2-0 on that day - they defeated Magna Vista at home during the 2000 season and Northside this past spring.

FCHS's jayvee squad has rescheduled its Salem game for  Monday, Oct. 11 at Dillon Stadium. Kickoff is 6 p.m.

This gives the jayvees three games in eight days, starting with its Blue Ridge District opener against Staunton River at home on Thursday, Oct. 7 and  ending with a trip to Vinton for a league game against William Byrd on Thursday, Oct. 14.

FCHS's jayvees have rescheduled their game against Bassett for Monday, Sept. 13 at Ed Bassett Stadium. Kickoff is 6 p.m.

That also gives FCHS three games in eight days, starting with Thursday home game against Liberty Christian and ending with a home contest against Magna Vista on Thursday, Sept. 16

