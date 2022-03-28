 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Wirtz - $489,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Wirtz - $489,000

WATERFRONT COTTAGE at Smith Mountain Lake! Very gentle slope, large boat dock with THREE boat slips, HUGE deck overlooking the waterfront, wood-burning fireplace, and even a BEACH area by the water. Hi-speed internet. Located in a quiet, peaceful part of the lake. With 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, a covered back patio to enjoy the sunsets, and a cozy interior, you can't help but feel at home here. When you're ready for fun, be sure to bring your bathing suit, water toys, and fishing rods, as this home's waterfront is great for swimming, canoeing, boating, fishing from the dock, or just relaxing at sunset with a glass of wine. A PERFECT LAKE COTTAGE. Come see your new lake home today, and start making great memories at Smith Mountain Lake!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Speedway cancels Saturday matinee

Speedway cancels Saturday matinee

CALLAWAY - Saturday's race at Franklin County Speedway has been canceled because of expected low temperatures and high winds, track officials …

BOYS OUTDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

BOYS OUTDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

Members of Franklin County’s boys outdoor track and field team are front row, from left: Michael Arthur, Thurston Krulikowski, Anthony Weaver,…